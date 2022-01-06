Watch: This self-driving tractor may make farming whole lot easier

Tractor manufacturer John Deere has taken a step into the future with its first fully autonomous tractor that has been showcased at the CES 2022. The company claims that this self-driving John Deere tractor comes with the technology developed over the last 20 years. The manufacturer claims that this new John Deere tractor is to help farmers do more with less.

(Also Read: Mahindra-owned Pininfarina designs an uber cool tractor. Get it to India, we say)

The manufacturer also claims that this self-driving tractor is not a typical concept, but is ready to hit the dust. John Deere says that this tractor is already up and running on select firms and available for sale.

Tractor manufacturer John Deere has taken a step into the future with its first fully autonomous tractor that has been showcased at the CES 2022. The company claims that this self-driving John Deere tractor comes with the technology developed over the last 20 years. The manufacturer claims that this new John Deere tractor is to help farmers do more with less.

(Also Read: Mahindra-owned Pininfarina designs an uber cool tractor. Get it to India, we say)

The manufacturer also claims that this self-driving tractor is not a typical concept, but is ready to hit the dust. John Deere says that this tractor is already up and running on select firms and available for sale.

|#+|

It is based on the manufacturer's 8R tractor and comes with a TruSet-enabled chisel plough, GPS guidance system, and a host of other advanced technologies. For the self-driving technology, this tractor uses six pairs of stereo cameras that enable the artificial intelligence system of the vehicle with 360-degree obstacle detection and calculation of distance.

The images captured by the stereo cameras are passed through a deep neural network that classifies each pixel in approximately 100 milliseconds and determines the moves and manoeuvres of the tractor. This system decides if the tractor should move or stop, depending on the road ahead.

Another interesting fact about this self-driving smart tractor is that it is claimed capable to differentiate what to remove and what to not. As John Deere claims, this tractor can select certain plants for removal while leaving others behind to grow.

John Deere says that this tractor has been developed keeping a focus on how to feed a growing global population with fewer farm workers and less available farm land, while at the same time reducing emissions.