Mahindra-owned Pininfarina designs an uber cool tractor. Get it to India, we say

Regardless of where you may be at, tractors would hardly ever make you pause, stare, marvel and stare again. Big, bulky and often bellowing smoke, the hardy farm equipment is an absolute essential but for its work, not looks. But give Pininfarina a chance and tractors would never look the same.

The Mahindra-owned Pininfarina is renowned for designing some of the most impressive exotic and performance cars in the world. The Batista supercar, in fact, is all set to even hit production lines. But while Batista is built for performance, Pininfarina has also designed a sleek and futuristic tractor for New Holland, an established name in the agricultural sector.

Called Straddle, this Pininfarina-designed tractor concept is tailor-made for vineyards around the world. The source of the inspiration for its design is varied. The main unit meant for the driver, for instance, is inspired by a champagne flute with a wide head and a comparatively narrow base. The cabin is rounded with glass all around and the forward stance mimics design styles of sportscars. The steering wheel inside is placed on a single-frame yolk extension emanating from the front window.

If an all-glass panel wasn't good enough for a better view, the seat inside this concept tractor also rotates.

There is generous doses of wood-finish on the panels to up the premium quotient of the concept vehicle. And if that's not enough, the single seat inside rotates for an omni-directional view.

(Check out more pics of Straddle here)

The side steps on this tractor concept are several metallic dashes while the entire frame sits on four wheels.

The Straddle, at present, is only a concept but there is no denying that here is a tractor that looks like no other tractor. And while mechanical specifications aren't known, New Holland at least confirms that it is electric power than is planned to be at the heart of this concept. Our ground-breaking straddle tractor concept offers a glimpse into the future that premium wine growers with narrow, high-value vineyards can aspire to," said Carlo Lambro, New Holland Brand President. “It is the result of New Holland’s long history of excellence in vineyards across the world, combined with the inspired innovation of legendary design house Pininfarina."

Time to buy a vineyard then?