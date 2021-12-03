In pics: Mahindra-owned Pininfarina develops tractor of the future 8 Photos . Updated: 03 Dec 2021, 01:32 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8Pininfarina has designed a sleek and futuristic tractor for New Holland, an established name in the agricultural sector, called Straddle Tractor Concept. It has been specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of the narrow vineyards typical of the premium wine-growing regions. (CNH Industrial) 2/8The tractor has been designed around a high-comfort, high-safety cab, and it is ready for electric traction accordingly to the New Holland Clean Energy Leader strategy. The design of the main unit meant for the driver has been inspired by a champagne flute with a wide head and a comparatively narrow base. (CNH Industrial) 3/8The wraparound glass of the cabin will provide the operator with exceptional visibility on the vines and all around. The overall exterior design stands out for the flowing and dynamic automotive-inspired lines. (CNH Industrial) 4/8One can access the interior through a large single door. The tractor also comes with a rotating seat, The makers have also incorporated significant usage of wood to give the tractor a more plush feel. (CNH Industrial) 5/8The steering wheel inside the tractor has been placed on a single-frame yolk extension emanating from the front window. (CNH Industrial) 6/8The aim is to use the tractor in vineyards that grow high-quality grapes. In these fields, grapes grow in rows less than one and a half meter wide, often on steep slopes. In these conditions, grapes are picked by hand and most of the vine maintenance work is done by means of a tractor travelling overhead of the rows. ( CNH Industrial) 7/8The Straddle, currently, is only a concept. However, the mechanical and technical specification of the tractor are not know yet. ( CNH Industrial) 8/8Carlo Lambro, New Holland Brand President, said that the straddle tractor concept offers a glimpse into the future that premium wine growers with narrow, high-value vineyards can aspire to.