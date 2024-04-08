Hyundai, Kia EVs in India may soon cost a lot less. Here's why

Published Apr 08, 2024

Hyundai and Kia are all set to use domestically-made batteries in their EVs in India

Hyundai and Kia, owned by Hyundai Motor Group, have signed an MoU with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd for localised batteries

Hyundai and Kia will focus on  lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells

The MoU will allow for a  strategic cooperation with Exide for exclusive battery development, production, supply and partnerships in India

Kia sells the EV6 in the Indian market at present. It is brought in via import route

Hyundai offers Kona and Ioniq 5 here

The Indian EV market is quite small at present but the potential for expansion is enormous

Mass-market electric cars that are 'affordable' are seen as crucial for defining success parameters for companies in India
