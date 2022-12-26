HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: This Ferrari Thunders Down German Highway At 351 Kmph

Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

The world is a blur and the breeze is a storm when thundering down a highway at an ungodly speed of 350 kmph. But an experienced driver, ultra capable machine on wheels and a German Autobahn can combine to give a generous glimpse of just how thrilling speed can be.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2022, 13:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL

A Netherlands-based auto journalist recently posted a video on Youtube in he pushes a Ferrari 812 Superfast to 218 mph or 350 kmph on a section of the German Autobahn where there is reportedly no speed limit. Powered by a thunderous 6.5-litre V12 engine, the Ferrari rumbles down the highway, ably making use of certain modifications like a Novitec exhaust sans catalytic converters. It is noted in the video that this particular Ferrari 812 Superfast unit belts out 840 hp and offers 750 Nm of torque.

What's mighty interesting is that the modification or modifications may have allowed the journalist to push the car beyond its stated limit. Ferrari, after all, claims that the 812 Superfast has a top speed of 340 kmph.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
6496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹5.2 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.75 kmpl
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
3900 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹3.8 - 3.9 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

It is, however, prominently highlighted that such a speed test is not recommended and that this particular run was performed by an experienced driver and on a stretch where such high speeds are not illegal. Authorities in Germany, however, have been contemplating imposing speed restrictions on national highways in the country.

Autobahan in Germany are iconic because most of these stretches do not have any speed limit and are maintained well enough to allow for breakneck speeds. But critics say that just because there has never ever been any speed limits here does not mean that some sort of restriction cannot be contemplated now.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2022, 13:32 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Car crash Car accident
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Alto_CNG_8
These cars could be yours for under 5 lakh
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

New entry-level Mahindra Thar spotted ahead of launch next year
New entry-level Mahindra Thar spotted ahead of launch next year
Auto Expo 2023: Where, when, and what to expect
Auto Expo 2023: Where, when, and what to expect
BSF creates three world records riding on Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles
BSF creates three world records riding on Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles
Toyota's global output hits a record in November buoyed by solid demand
Toyota's global output hits a record in November buoyed by solid demand
Maruti's upcoming Baleno-based new car, codenamed YTB, spotted testing
Maruti's upcoming Baleno-based new car, codenamed YTB, spotted testing

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city