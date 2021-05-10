Watch: Rare Ferrari F40 supercar destroyed after catching fire in Japan

A rare Ferrari F40 supercar has been destroyed after catching fire along Japan's Hakone Turnpike route, resulting in one less masterpiece out of the total 1,315 examples ever built.

The couple inside the car noticed smoke coming out of the engine bay and immediately pulled over. Soon after this the F40 caught fire and not-so-long after, it turned into a melted mess of steel.

According to footage from local media outlets, the fire crews arrived on the scene after the Ferrari caught fire. While they kept trying to extinguish the blaze, they could not save the car. The rare supercar turned into melting steel framework and remains of carbon fibre with everything else completely burnt and destroyed. Fortunately, the couple did not get injured in the incident.

A picture posted by a Twitter use shows the red Ferrari in the early stages of the fire incident. The image shows fire coming out of the engine bay area and the rear of the car intact. However, by the time fire crews arrived, it had all turned black - a burnt pile of carbon.

From what we see, this looks like the end of fate for the Ferrari F40 but as per Yahoo News, another F40 that suffered a similar fate in 2020 in Monaco was fully restored and is back on roads. Though this cannot be guaranteed for the burnt F40 in question but this also means that there still is a hope that this beast can get back into its health and on the roads.

The Ferrari F40 was first introduced in 1987 with a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The power output generated by the vehicle was 471 hp at 7,000 rpm and 577 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine was mated to a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels.