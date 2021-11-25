Watch: Brazilian girl has birthday on tractor. Anand Mahindra shares video

A birthday celebration can happen in any form anywhere, as people wish. However, a girl celebrating her birthday on a tractor is something that doesn't happen every day. However, something exactly like that happened in Brazil, when a girl celebrated her 15th birthday in a unique manner.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group has shared a video on his Twitter account, showing a girl driving a tractor, while guests are cheering her. Mahindra wrote that the girl likes tractors and she loves the Mahindra brand. He also wrote that one of the Mahindra tractor dealers in Brazil lent a small tractor to the girl for her birthday celebration.

Anand Mahindra also said that the teenager’s father is a Mahindra customer.

“The daughter of one of our Brazilian customers decided to have a unique celebration for her 15th Birthday (a big milestone in Brazilian culture). She likes Tractors and she loves the Mahindra brand! So our distributor lent the small tractor for the celebration," wrote Mahindra in his tweet.

As it appears from the video, the teenager is driving a Mahindra tractor from the manufacturer's popular Jivo range. The Jivo range of tractors is known for small and compact sizes and practicality as well.

Mahindra Group chairman also retweeted a description of the event by one of his followers who said, “It’s called quinceanera , the 15th birthday for the daughter marking her passage from girlhood to womanhood. It’s a custom in South American and Central American tradition."

Besides selling the passenger vehicles, Mahindra is also known as a key player in the global farm equipment market. The Indian auto manufacturer has a strong customer base in the global tractor market and Brazil is one of the countries, where it has a strong foothold.