Want a Mahindra but not the Scorpio N? Here are few alternatives to choose from

The Mahindra Scorpio brand has become a cult classic in India. Mahindra took the Scorpio brand to a whole new level with the Scorpio N. With a price ranging from ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio N is available with two engines: 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-liter diesel engine with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. There's also the 4x4 model with the 4XPLOR system of terrain management.

As far as safety is concerned, the SUV boasts six airbags, ABS, electronic stability program, and hill hold assist. The cabin boasts a coffee-black leatherette interior. It comes equipped with a 10.24-inch touchscreen display, sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a 12-speaker audio setup from Sony. While the Mahindra Scorpio N offers a good package, the long waiting period can be a downturn for few. If you are looking for the Scorpio N and do not want to wait long, here are top five alternatives to the SUV with similar specs, features, and price tag.