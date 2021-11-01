Volvo to increase range of select EVs through OTA updates

Much like how the battery life of a mobile phone is often improved by issuing Over The Air (OTA) updates, Volvo is all set to enhance the range of select electric vehicles by providing wireless updates. The feature is being rolled out in the United States and for EVs like XC40 Recharge, 2022 XC60, 2022 XC60 Recharge, and 2022 XC60 Polestar.

Volvo informed in a press statement that a series of updates which include new features, bug fixes, enhancements to infotainment and propulsion system - all will benefit the end customer of its battery-powered options. Those who have purchased an XC40 in particular can especially look forward to a 'Range app' which will help him or her maximize the drive range of the product. Additionally, it would also have cold weather-related warnings to ensure that the battery is operated only in optimal conditions.

There is no word - or figure - on how much range increase one may expect but OTA updates ought to sit well with customers, especially because it has gone down well with owners of vehicles from competing brands.

EV leader Tesla is often credited as having pioneered the OTA updates' system for vehicles and the company has rolled out several notable features without an owner having to drive the vehicle to a service station. It is a model that many other brands are also trying to incorporate, not just because of convenience for most but also because Covid-19 times have necessitated social-distancing measures.

Remote analysis and assessment, and fix through virtual means is fast catching up as the next big thing in post-sales service in the automobile industry. With modern cars relying heavily on technology, it has been made possible for OTA updates to address many - if not all - issues. And if Volvo and the likes are also able to enhance the range of an EV through it, it could further bolster prospects of technology ruling over cars across the world.