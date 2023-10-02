Jaguar Land Rover is aiming at an EV offensive for Indian market

Published Oct 02, 2023

The British luxury car marquee plans to launch eight electric cars in India by 2030

These EVs will come from both Jaguar and Land Rover brands

Currently, Jaguar I-Pace is the only EV from the automaker in India

The next EV from the automaker in India could be the Land Rover Range Rover BEV

Bookings for the Range Rover BEV in India will commence from 2024, while launch is slated to take place in 2025

However, no specifications, possible pricing details have been released by JLR yet

It won't be an easy task for JLR to grab a sizeable market share in Indian EV space

Luxury carmakers like Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have already launched a host of electric cars in India

Hence, finding a strong footprint in India for its EVs will be a tough task for JLR
