The British luxury car marquee plans to launch eight electric cars in India by 2030
These EVs will come from both Jaguar and Land Rover brands
Currently, Jaguar I-Pace is the only EV from the automaker in India
The next EV from the automaker in India could be the Land Rover Range Rover BEV
Bookings for the Range Rover BEV in India will commence from 2024, while launch is slated to take place in 2025
However, no specifications, possible pricing details have been released by JLR yet
It won't be an easy task for JLR to grab a sizeable market share in Indian EV space
Luxury carmakers like Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have already launched a host of electric cars in India
Hence, finding a strong footprint in India for its EVs will be a tough task for JLR