Volkswagen, GM, Tesla, BYD among world's 100 most influential companies

Automakers like Volkswagen, General Motors, Tesla, and BYD are among the top 100 most influential companies, reveals Time magazine. According to the publication, the companies on the list are shaping the future collectively.

Among these four automakers, General Motors is listed among the Titans category for its contributions to engineering a greener future. Tesla, the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer is listed in the Disruptor category. The EV maker is relatively young in the global auto industry and leading the renewable electric energy sector.

Volkswagen, the German automobile giant is positioned in the Leaders category for its attempts to lead the electric vehicle adoption globally. As the German automobile group has revealed, it aims to overtake General Motors, Tesla, and other zero-emission electric vehicle manufacturers in terms of EV sales by 2025.

Volkswagen has taken an ambitious plan to introduce a large fleet of electric vehicles through its multiple brands such as VW, Skoda, Audi, etc.

Chinese automobile manufacturer BYD Co. Ltd is positioned in the Innovators category by the publication. Backed by Warren Buffet among other global leaders, the company, which's name means Build Your Dreams, is producing electric vehicles across various segments.

According to the publication, these automakers among other companies in the list along with their respective leaders are shaping up the future and chartering an essential path forward through impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success.