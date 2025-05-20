Uttar Pradesh sets multiple world records for fast-paced construction on Ganga Expressway

Uttar Pradesh has made history by setting three new construction world records during the rapid development of the Ganga E X pressway, one of India’s largest infrastructure projects. Within a 24-hour period between May 17–18, construction teams completed 34.24 lane kilometres of bituminous concrete paving and 10 kilometres of metal beam crash barriers along the expressway.

This extraordinary achievement has been officially certified by the Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and India Book of Records.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proudly shared the news on social media platform X, stating:

“New heights for Uttar Pradesh! In only 24 hours, 10 km of crash barriers and 34.24 lane km of bituminous concrete were completed, earning two world records."

Record-Breaking Construction on Ganga Expressway

The record-setting construction work was carried out between the Hardoi and Unnao districts, requiring over 20,105 metric tonnes of material and covering a surface area of 171,210 square metres. These feats underscore the state's rapid push towards high-quality infrastructure under tight timelines.

The project is being executed by Adani Road and Transport Limited (ARTL), a part of the Adani Group, in partnership with Patel Infrastructure Limited.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited the success to the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), citing it as a result of excellent planning, technical proficiency, and committed teamwork."

He further emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a hub for world-class infrastructure development, aiming to set new global benchmarks.

The Ganga Expressway Project

The Ganga Expressway is a 594-kilometre mega expressway that will connect 12 key districts from Meerut to Prayagraj. Plans are underway to extend it further to Ballia, making it India’s longest expressway upon completion.

Initially targeted for completion before the Maha Kumbh 2025, the project is currently running behind schedule. Despite this, stakeholders remain committed to delivering a transformative expressway that enhances connectivity, commerce, and regional development.

Arvind Patel, Managing Director of Patel Infrastructure Ltd, remarked "We are proud to contribute to nation-building through such monumental achievements. This is not just a record—it’s a reflection of Indian engineering brilliance and our team’s unwavering spirit."

