Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Uttar Pradesh Sets Multiple World Records For Fast Paced Construction On Ganga Expressway

Uttar Pradesh sets multiple world records for fast-paced construction on Ganga Expressway

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 May 2025, 13:01 PM
Follow us on:
  • Uttar Pradesh set three world construction records by completing 34.24 lane km of paving and 10 km of crash barriers on the Ganga Expressway in 24 hours. This achievement was certified by multiple record organizations and highlights the state's commitment to rapid infrastructure development.
During Ganga Expressway development, Uttar Pradesh achieved three world records, paving 34.24 lane km and installing 10 km of crash barriers in 24 hours.
View Personalised Offers on
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Check Offers

Uttar Pradesh has made history by setting three new construction world records during the rapid development of the Ganga EXpressway, one of India’s largest infrastructure projects. Within a 24-hour period between May 17–18, construction teams completed 34.24 lane kilometres of bituminous concrete paving and 10 kilometres of metal beam crash barriers along the expressway.

This extraordinary achievement has been officially certified by the Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and India Book of Records.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proudly shared the news on social media platform X, stating:

“New heights for Uttar Pradesh! In only 24 hours, 10 km of crash barriers and 34.24 lane km of bituminous concrete were completed, earning two world records."

Record-Breaking Construction on Ganga Expressway

The record-setting construction work was carried out between the Hardoi and Unnao districts, requiring over 20,105 metric tonnes of material and covering a surface area of 171,210 square metres. These feats underscore the state's rapid push towards high-quality infrastructure under tight timelines.

The project is being executed by Adani Road and Transport Limited (ARTL), a part of the Adani Group, in partnership with Patel Infrastructure Limited.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare View Offers
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited the success to the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), citing it as a result of excellent planning, technical proficiency, and committed teamwork."

He further emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a hub for world-class infrastructure development, aiming to set new global benchmarks.

The Ganga Expressway Project

The Ganga Expressway is a 594-kilometre mega expressway that will connect 12 key districts from Meerut to Prayagraj. Plans are underway to extend it further to Ballia, making it India’s longest expressway upon completion.

Initially targeted for completion before the Maha Kumbh 2025, the project is currently running behind schedule. Despite this, stakeholders remain committed to delivering a transformative expressway that enhances connectivity, commerce, and regional development.

Arvind Patel, Managing Director of Patel Infrastructure Ltd, remarked "We are proud to contribute to nation-building through such monumental achievements. This is not just a record—it’s a reflection of Indian engineering brilliance and our team’s unwavering spirit."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 20 May 2025, 13:01 PM IST
TAGS: Uttar Pradesh NHAI National Highways
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS