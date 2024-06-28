Ganga Expressway to open by year-end as Uttar Pradesh gets ready for four more

Uttar Pradesh is all set to get four new link expressways as Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of the state, announced completion of the Ganga Expressway by the end of this year. The new link expressways will connect Purvanchal Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway, while the Ganga Expressway will get connected to Farrukhabad and Jewar Airport. The two other link expressways to be constructed are Chitrakoot Link Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Ganga Expressway, which is going to be India's third longest, will span across 594 kms of the state and connect the eastern part of UP with the western part. The chief minister held a high-level meeting to take stock of the construction work of the new expressway which is expected to serve as the key road to reach Prayagraj for the upcoming Kumbh Festival early next year. Yogi Adityanath has set a deadline of December 2024 to complete the expressway.

The expressway is being constructed under the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Once completed and opened for use, the expressway will become the state’s longest six-lane expressway. The upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest, spanning more than 1,350 kms in length. The second longest is the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway which runs for a little over 700 kms. Uttar Pradesh currently has four out of top 10 expressways in India. Ganga Expressway will add a fifth to its list.

The Ganda Expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj down to just around five hours compared to about 11 hours taken currently. The design speed of the expressway will be 120 kmph whereas travelling speed will be 100 kmph.

Starting from from Bijauli village on Meerut-Bulandshahr highway and ending near Judapur Dadu village on NH 19 in Prayagraj, the expressway will pass through more than 500 villages in UP across 12 districts. The expressway will also be able to land big planes with a 3.50 km-long airstrip being constructed in Shahjahanpur. It will also have two large bridges over the Ganga and Ramganga rivers.

