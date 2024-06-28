HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Ganga Expressway To Open By Year End As Uttar Pradesh Gets Ready For Four More

Ganga Expressway to open by year-end as Uttar Pradesh gets ready for four more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2024, 15:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ganga Expressway, which will cover 594 kms of distance from western UP and eastern part of the state, will be India's third longest expressway after t
...
Ganga Expressway
The 594-km long Ganga Expressway, which will connect Meerut and Prayagraj in the first phase, will become India's third longest expressway. It is expected to become operational by the end of this year.
Ganga Expressway
The 594-km long Ganga Expressway, which will connect Meerut and Prayagraj in the first phase, will become India's third longest expressway. It is expected to become operational by the end of this year.

Uttar Pradesh is all set to get four new link expressways as Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of the state, announced completion of the Ganga Expressway by the end of this year. The new link expressways will connect Purvanchal Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway, while the Ganga Expressway will get connected to Farrukhabad and Jewar Airport. The two other link expressways to be constructed are Chitrakoot Link Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Ganga Expressway, which is going to be India's third longest, will span across 594 kms of the state and connect the eastern part of UP with the western part. The chief minister held a high-level meeting to take stock of the construction work of the new expressway which is expected to serve as the key road to reach Prayagraj for the upcoming Kumbh Festival early next year. Yogi Adityanath has set a deadline of December 2024 to complete the expressway.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Engine Icon1999.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 65.30 - 67.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The expressway is being constructed under the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Once completed and opened for use, the expressway will become the state’s longest six-lane expressway. The upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest, spanning more than 1,350 kms in length. The second longest is the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway which runs for a little over 700 kms. Uttar Pradesh currently has four out of top 10 expressways in India. Ganga Expressway will add a fifth to its list.

Also Read : GPS-based toll on national highways to increase NHAI earnings by 10,000 crore.

The Ganda Expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj down to just around five hours compared to about 11 hours taken currently. The design speed of the expressway will be 120 kmph whereas travelling speed will be 100 kmph.

Also Read : Five new expressways expected to open in 2024.

Starting from from Bijauli village on Meerut-Bulandshahr highway and ending near Judapur Dadu village on NH 19 in Prayagraj, the expressway will pass through more than 500 villages in UP across 12 districts. The expressway will also be able to land big planes with a 3.50 km-long airstrip being constructed in Shahjahanpur. It will also have two large bridges over the Ganga and Ramganga rivers.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2024, 15:13 PM IST
TAGS: Ganga Expressway

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.