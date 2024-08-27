Five electric cars  in India under 25 lakh which promise highest range

Tata Curvv EV, priced from ₹17.49 lakh, tops the list with up to 585 kms of range
The Curvv EV comes equipped with a a 45kWh and a 55kWh battery pack
BYD Atto 3 sits second on the list with a range of up to 468 kms (ARAI certified)
BYD recently introduced a new variant of the Atto 3 which comes priced just under ₹25 lakh
The Nexon EV is third based on driving range on offer with up to 465 kms in a single charge
Tata Nexon EV is priced between ₹14.49 lakh and ₹19.29 lakh (ex--showroom)
MG ZS EV also provides a claimed range of up to 461 kms in a single charge, one of the highest in the category
The ZS EV comes packed with a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery with fast charging capability
The fifth EV on the list is Mahindra's XUV400, priced from ₹15.49 lakh
Equipped with two sizes of batteries, the XXUV400 promises a range of up to 456 kms