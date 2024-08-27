Five electric cars  in India under 25 lakh which promise highest range

Published Aug 27, 2024

Tata Curvv EV, priced from 17.49 lakh, tops the list with up to 585 kms of range

The Curvv EV comes equipped with a a 45kWh and a 55kWh battery pack

BYD Atto 3 sits second on the list with a range of up to 468 kms (ARAI certified)

BYD recently introduced a new variant of the Atto 3 which comes priced just under 25 lakh

The Nexon EV is third based on driving range on offer with up to 465 kms in a single charge

Tata Nexon EV is priced between 14.49 lakh and 19.29 lakh (ex--showroom)

MG ZS EV also provides a claimed range of up to 461 kms in a single charge, one of the highest in the category

The ZS EV comes packed with a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery with fast charging capability

The fifth EV on the list is Mahindra's XUV400, priced from 15.49 lakh

Equipped with two sizes of batteries, the XXUV400 promises a range of up to 456 kms
