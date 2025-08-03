HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Us Tariffs More Biased Against Indian Automotive, Tyre Industries Than Asian Peers: Icra

US tariffs more biased against Indian automotive and tyre industries as compared to Asian peers, says ICRA

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2025, 09:28 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The increased US tariff could pose a challenge for the Indian auto component and tyre industries.

auto parts
The increased US tariff could pose a challenge for the Indian auto component and tyre industries.
auto parts
The increased US tariff could pose a challenge for the Indian auto component and tyre industries.
Get Launch Updates on
Indian FTR 1200 arrow icon
Notify me

The US government has imposed 25 per cent tariff on Indian export. This move places the Indian auto component industry and tyre manufacturers in an unfavourable position as compared to the peers in other Asian countries like Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia - as these countries face lower tariffs from the US.

Rating agency ICRA said this after the US administration has announced the imposition of a tariff on all goods being exported from India from August 7. The agency stated that imposition of a 25 per cent tariff by the US on Indian imports has raised concerns across India's automotive and tyre industries, both of which maintain substantial export exposure to the US market.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Indian Ftr 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian FTR 1200
Engine Icon1203 cc
₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Scout Bobber (HT Auto photo)
Indian Scout Bobber
Engine Icon1133 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 17.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Roadmaster (HT Auto photo)
Indian Roadmaster
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 43.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chieftain Limited (HT Auto photo)
Indian Chieftain Limited
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 34.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chieftain Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 32.45 - 34.45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Mt-15 V2 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The US accounts for 27 per cent of India's auto component exports and 17 per cent of tyre exports. With this the tariff hike places Indian manufacturers at a disadvantage compared to Asian peers such as Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which face lower or preferential duties, Icra said. It also stated that the increased tariffs could dent the competitiveness of Indian suppliers, especially in off-highway and replacement tyre segments, and across various automotive components.

While Indian tyre exporters previously enjoyed a modest advantage over Chinese competitors, that edge may now be offset by the lower tariff rates granted to other Southeast Asian nations. Auto component exporters, particularly those heavily reliant on the US market, are expected to diversify their geographies and improve cost efficiencies to lessen the impact, ICRA further said.

In FY2025, the Indian auto components industry reported a turnover of $80.2 billion, which is equivalent to 6.73 lakh crore, marking a growth of around 10 per cent as compared with FY2024. Exports of auto components from India grew by eight per cent to $22.9 billion, equivalent to 192,346 crore in FY2025 from $21.2 billion, which translates to 175,960 crore in FY24.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2025, 09:28 am IST
TAGS: Indian auto industry auto component

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.