Tyre exports from India recorded at 23,073 crore in FY24

The total tyre exports from India during 2023-24 stood at ₹23,073 crore, matching the previous year's figure on the back of a sharp recovery in the second half of the fiscal, the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) said on Tuesday.

In the first half of the year, tyre exports were severely impacted by falling demand in view of a slowdown in advanced economies, geopolitical uncertainties and inflationary pressures, the industry body said in a statement.

"Tyre exports from India made a sharp recovery in the second half of FY2023-24 and went up by 12 per cent in value terms against the year-ago period," ATMA said citing data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

"The resurgence witnessed in tyre exports in the second half of the year despite a tough external environment is a testament to the resilience of the Indian tyre industry to ride through challenging times and carve a niche for itself," ATMA Chairman Arnab Banerjee said.

It also points to the compelling value proposition offered by Indian tyre manufacturers on quality which is being appreciated globally, he added.

ATMA said with a turnover of approximately ₹90,000 crore and exports of over ₹23,000 crore, the Indian tyre industry is one of the few manufacturing sectors having a high export-to-turnover ratio.

At present, Indian tyres are exported to over 170 countries in the world, including advanced markets such as the US and EU countries.

It further said the improvement in economic activity worldwide offers a unique opportunity for Indian tyre manufacturers.

Stating that the Indian tyre Industry has the potential to significantly increase exports in the next three to four years and reinforce the country's position as a key player in the global market, ATMA called for the removal of certain roadblocks, especially with regard to accessing natural rubber.

The tyre industry needs to adhere to pre-import conditions for natural rubber import against (tyre) export obligation. This makes the operations very constrictive and affects export performance, it said.

"The export obligation period needs to be restored to 18 months. The export obligation period (for tyres) was reduced from 18 to 6 months a while ago making it tough for the industry to access a raw material which is in short supply domestically," ATMA said.

