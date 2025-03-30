Trump's 25% auto tariffs cast uncertainty over India's $7 billion component exports

US President Donald Trump's decision to slap a 25 per cent tariff on all auto imports has cast uncertainty over India's nearly USD 7 billion of exports to America, which industry fears could squeeze margins.

Automobiles and car parts imported to the US would face a 25 per cent tariff starting April 2.

While India is not a big exporter of cars to the US, Tata Motors' luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is deeply entrenched in the American market. About 23 per cent of JLR's over 4,00,000 units sold in FY24 were in the US. These were all exported from its UK plants.

JLR's profitability is likely to be impacted as passing on added costs to consumers may dent its market share, analysts said.

The options before it are to pass the cost to consumers, cut expenses, or absorb the hit. A fourth option is to set up a US manufacturing facility to mitigate the damage.

Indian auto ancillary firms will see the biggest hit as they export a lot of components to the US. Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Bharat Forge, and Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) will be vulnerable to the tariff blow.

Sona BLW derives 43 per cent of its revenues from US exports, while Bharat Forge gets 38 per cent from sales to the US.

According to industry estimates, India's auto component exports to the US were USD 6.79 billion in FY24, while the country's imports from the US stood at USD 1.4 billion at 15 per cent duty. Prior to Wednesday's announcement by Trump, the US charged almost 'nil' duty on imported components.

"It is the Indian auto components industry that is more likely to face the heat due to the US tariff as exports from here to the US are significant. Indian vehicle makers are less likely to be impacted as there are no direct exports of fully built cars from India to the US," an industry executive told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings said the Trump Administration's move to impose a 25 per cent tariff on key automobile components, such as engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical parts from May 2025 or later, would compress the operating margins of Indian component manufacturer-exporters by 125-150 basis points from the current 12-12.5 per cent range, assuming full absorption of the tariffs.

About a fifth of the revenue of India's auto component sector is derived from exports. Of this, 27 per cent is to the US market alone.

The operating profitability of indirect suppliers who supply to Tier I suppliers or OEMs in other countries with end destinations in the US would also be impacted.

However, select automotive component players, with US-based manufacturing facilities, may see some offsetting gains from better capacity utilisation.

Mrunmayee Jogalekar, Auto and FMCG Research Analyst, Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd, said the US is not a significant export destination for India's vehicle exports.

"However, Tata Motors could face an impact due to its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which derives over 30 per cent of its sales volume from the US market in 9M FY25. With no manufacturing facility in the US, all JLR vehicles will be subject to tariffs, which could impact pricing and profitability."

"For the Indian auto components industry, the US remains a key export market, contributing 27 per cent to total exports in FY24. Tariffs are expected on key components, such as the engine, transmission, powertrain, and electrical parts.

"This could have a greater impact on companies like Sona Comstar (43 per cent revenue from North America) and Samvardhana Motherson (18 per cent revenue contribution). However, most other component manufacturers have a well-diversified export presence, which could mitigate the overall impact," she said.

Think tank GTRI said the implications of the US announcement remain limited for India's auto industry and may even present an opportunity for domestic exporters.

"An analysis of India's auto and auto component exports in calendar year 2024 suggests that the impact of these tariffs on Indian exporters will be minimal," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

In the case of passenger cars, the think tank said India exported a modest USD 8.9 million worth of vehicles to the US in 2024, which is just 0.13 per cent of the country's total exports of USD 6.98 billion.

He said this negligible exposure implies the tariffs will have no real effect on India's thriving car export business and in other categories too, the US exposure is either low or manageable.

Truck exports to the US stood at just USD 12.5 million, representing 0.89 per cent of India's global truck exports and these figures confirm a limited vulnerability.

However, it said, some impact is likely in car chassis fitted with engines, where America accounted for USD 28.2 million of India's USD 246.9 million in global exports (11.4 per cent).

"The segment that warrants the most attention is auto parts. India exported USD 2.2 billion worth of auto parts to the US in 2024, comprising 29.1 per cent of its global auto part exports. While this initially appears concerning, a closer look reveals a level-playing field," Srivastava noted.

The US imported USD 89 billion worth of auto parts globally last year, with Mexico accounting for USD 36 billion, China for USD 10.1 billion, and India for just USD 2.2 billion.

Since 25 per cent tariffs apply across the board, all exporting countries face the same hurdle.

In this context, he said, India's auto component industry may even find an opening.

JATO Dynamics India President and Director Ravi G Bhatia said India has not been singled out with Trump's tariff, which also applies to the country's competitors.

"This step will hit for sure but it is not a 'Tsunami'. It is not too much of a big hit and Indian suppliers will work out how to retain their market share in the US," he said, adding that as the situation is developing, it is too early to jump to a conclusion.

Bhatia expressed confidence that India's low-cost manufacturing will become even more advantageous as a 25 per cent increase in tariff will only push up vehicle prices in the US.

However, he said the latest move by Trump may make some of the Indian automakers -- which were looking for global expansion, including the US market with new products including electric vehicles -- rethink their plans.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) did not comment on the development.

Another industry executive said some of the leading auto component makers had set up plants in Mexico and Canada to leverage NAFTA and supply parts to the US.

Among them is the Motherson Group, one of the country's top auto component makers. Comments from the group could not be immediately obtained.

However, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Director Laksh Vaaman Sehgal had in the Q3 earnings call noted that Motherson has a globally local strategy with a manufacturing plant in close vicinity to its customers.

"All material flows like commodities are typically passed through and so they are customer nominated parts. Any change in tariff from these parts would have a pass-through effect.

"For the remaining procurement, we work actively to localise and hence the implications, if any, for Motherson will be very limited. Further, as tariffs are an industry-wide issue, these would ultimately be repriced by the customers," he had noted.

