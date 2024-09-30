Traffic violation in Delhi spikes with more red-light jumps, overspeeding

Delhi has witnessed a sharp jump in traffic rule violations this year. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued report on traffic violations and challans issued this year till September 15. According to the list, red light violations and overspeeding are some of the biggest offences committed by commuters across category of vehicles. Red light violations have particularly seen a major increase compared to the last two years so far.

According to the list of traffic violations recorded by Delhi Traffic Police, more than 87,000 commuters were found jumping red light and were fined. Several of these challans were issued online through its traffic violation detection cameras. Besides these, the authority has also issued more than three lakh notices for red light violations this year till September 15. The data says that 87,430 challans issued for red light violations is

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 - 18.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Gloster 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 38.80 - 43.87 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The data showed that a total of 87,430 challans for red light violations were about 24 per cent increase over same offence committed till September 15 last year. In 2023, Delhi had witnessed 66,774 such traffic violations while in 2022 the number of red light violations stood at 67,462 cases till September 15.

Most of the red light violations in Delhi took place in the New Delhi district with 17,741 challans issued. In south Delhi, the police issued challans to 11,211 commuters while west Delhi recorded 10,109 challans. The police also issued 3.12 lakh notices for red light violations till September 15. The number has gone down compared to 2023 when police had issued 5.90 lakh notices for the same offence.

Overspeeding also remains one of the biggest traffic offences committed on the streets of the national capital. The data shared by Delhi Traffic Police said that 17.66 lakh notices have been issued so far this year against vehicles found speeding beyond limits. Delhi's southwest district recorded highest number of such offence 3.44 lakh cases followed by south Delhi with 2.12 lakh instances. The number of overspeeding cases in Delhi last year stood at 30.10 lakh.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: