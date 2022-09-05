Traffic snarls, waterlogging hit Bengaluru after heavy downpour

Bengaluru traffic police issued warnings in the morning, urging citizens to not step out amid heavy rain and traffic, unless necessary.

Several parts of Bengaluru were lashed by torrential rains on Monday, causing heavy traffic disruptions and prompting offices to issue work-from-home orders to employees. The city houses several top companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and Wipro, all of whom run logistics and other operations from the city. Even Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs and Indian food delivery company Swiggy asked its employees to work from home.

Several parts of the city including the Marathahalli - Silk Board junction road remained inundated with water, leaving various vehicles submerged or stranded. The outer ring road once again got flooded, before it could even recover from the the civic menace of the previous week.

Traffic police issued warnings in the morning, urging citizens to not step out, unless necessary as there is a huge traffic congestion expected during work hours. The HSR layout traffic police took to social media, saying, “Good morning. Present situation near the Eco space in ORR is that only one vehicle can move from Devarabisanahally towards Ibbaru. Kindly plan your travelling accordingly. We suggest you to use alternative roads. Thank you(Sic)."

Various images posted on Twitter show that two-wheelers were floating in the water near Spice Garden of Marathahalli whereas waterlogging was reported in the Whitefield area for the second time.

Even the airport in Bengaluru suffered a lot due to the heavy rainfall. Passengers were seen waiting in the flooded airport on Sunday night. One passenger took to social media and wrote, “State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame.(Sic)."

In another related incident, a man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru on Monday.

