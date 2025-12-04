HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Toyota's Ultra Luxury Century Brand To Stick To Ice Power Despite Global Ev Push

Toyota's ultra-luxury Century brand to stick to ICE power despite global EV push

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2025, 20:57 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Toyota has confirmed that the next Century vehicle will have an internal combustion engine, likely to be powered by an electrified V8. 

Toyota Century
Toyota showcased the expanded Century range, including sedan, coupe and SUV models, at Japan Mobility Show 2025
Toyota Century
Toyota showcased the expanded Century range, including sedan, coupe and SUV models, at Japan Mobility Show 2025
Get Launch Updates on
Toyota Supra arrow icon
Notify me

At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Toyota launched the new Century ultra-luxury brand that will sit above Lexus in the Japanese carmaker’s global lineup to take on the dominance of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. While the name builds on the iconic luxury sedan that has served as a testament to Japanese automotive craftsmanship, the new brand will include sedan, coupe, and SUV models under its banner, all of which were on display at the event.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Although there have been murmurs about whether the new lineup will transition exclusively to electric power, as other brands such as Jaguar have done so far, Toyota executives reiterated that Century will continue to be ICE-powered.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Supra (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Supra
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 85 - 95 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Hilux (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Hilux
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 30.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Rumion (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Rumion
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Multi-pathway powertrain strategy

While Toyota is developing EVs across multiple segments, it stated that the ultra-luxury brand will pursue a multi-pathway strategy and offer different powertrain solutions under its belt, depending on the model and market demands.

During media interactions, Toyota’s leadership confirmed that at least one of the upcoming Century models, potentially the performance-oriented coupe, will feature an engine. Final specifications are yet to be announced, but the company hinted that various ICE layouts are under consideration.

Also Read : Icon reborn – First-gen Honda NSX returns as all-carbon restomod named Tensei

Electrified V8 likely for future models

Century Coupe
The upcoming Century Coupe is expected to feature an electrified V8 power unit
Century Coupe
The upcoming Century Coupe is expected to feature an electrified V8 power unit

While the carmaker has not disclosed the exact power unit for the Century Coupe, an electrified V8 remains the most likely to be fitted under its hood. The current Toyota Century sedan has a hybrid V8 setup, and a similar configuration could be adopted by the Coupe and potentially by the Toyota GR GT sports car, which will debut globally tomorrow.

Toyota is already working on a new generation of modular internal combustion engines designed to be applied across its brands. These engines can be configured with different cylinder counts and mounted in longitudinal or transverse layouts, supporting front-, rear- or all-wheel-drive platforms. Such flexibility will enable Century to follow through with its multi-pathway approach, leaving the door open for V6, V8 or electrified power units tailored to each Century model.

Also Read : Century Coupe concept marks new chapter for Toyota’s luxury legacy

A long ICE tradition

The decision to retain engines ties back to the Century’s heritage. The second-gen Century sedan (1997–2017) famously ran a 5.0-litre V12, which is, to this day, the only V12 engine ever fitted in a Toyota. That motor was later replaced by an electrified V8 for the third-gen model, which shares its core architecture with the Lexus LS600h.

In 2023, Toyota introduced the first-ever Century SUV for the Japanese market, powered by a 3.5-litre plug-in hybrid V6. With the addition of a coupe and an expanded lineup of ultra-luxury models, Toyota now sees ICE and hybridised V8 powertrains as essential to the Century’s identity and competitiveness.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2025, 20:57 pm IST
TAGS: Toyota Century

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.