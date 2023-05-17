Toyota India has good news for off-road motoring enthusiasts: Check details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced its first-ever initiative of experiential drives for off-road enthusiasts. It is called ‘Grand National 4x4 X-pedition’ and it will be held in four zones. These drives have been designed to engage with the country-wide 4x4 SUV community. The convoy of SUVs will include owners of Hilux, Fortuner 4x4, LC 300, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD.

The manufacturer has created 4WD tracks with many challenging obstacles, covering articulation, side inclines, rambler, deep ditch, slush, rocky bed and so forth. The first regional event is scheduled to be held, in the Southern part of India. Starting from Bangalore and moving to cover the serene locations of Hassan and Sakleshpur between the 26th – 28th of May 2023. The route that Toyota has chosen explores scenic beauty and historical places.

Speaking about Toyota’s first-ever Great 4x4 X-pedition, Mr Atul Sood - Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing of Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Toyota believes in bringing unlimited experiences to its customers. In this direction, Toyota’s 4x4 Great X-pedition is designed to create a new platform and connect with the 4x4 enthusiasts group, enriching their experiences by providing them an opportunity through unforgettable journey with us that will remain etched in their memories for life. Furthermore, TKM’s foray into 4X4 drives in India will allow the SUV enthusiasts to unleash the true potential of their proudly owned vehicles and further enhance their active outdoor lifestyles."

Toyota currently offers four vehicles which come with an all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. There is Hilux, Fortuner 4x4, LC 300, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD. Apart from this, the manufacturer also sells Glanza, Innova Crysta and Innova Hyryder.

The manufacturer is currently co-developing a new electric SUV with Maruti Suzuki. It is expected to launch in 2025 and will be based on a dedicated electric skateboard platform. Maruti Suzuki has already showcased its version of the electric vehicle in a concept form at the Auto Expo 2023. It was called the eVX.

