This song is making people swerve their cars like maniac

As if the "skull-breaker challenge" wasn't ridiculous enough, a new viral TikTok trend is making people dangerously snake their cars on the streets in sync with the song "Cha-Cha Slide".





Named after the 20 or so year old soundtrack, the "Cha-Cha Slide" challenge involves swerving the car's steering wheel in whichever direction the lyrics of the song mentions. For instance, when the song goes "slide to the left" the driver makes a turn accordingly, reported New York Post.

Things turn dangerous in the "crisscross" verse, that makes the boneheaded lot to wave uncontrollably left and right with total disregard for their own or anyone else's life.

According to New York Post, this latest social media plague has not caused any accident untill now. However, there have been several close calls.

"The car almost flipped," shared a TikTok user as a caption of their video clip.

TikTok has placed a warning on several such videos that say "the action in this video could result in serious injury," but none of these posts has been taken down from the platform.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.