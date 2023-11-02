Copyright © HT Media Limited
This Soccer Shoe Is Themed Around Bugatti Hypercars. Guess How Much It Costs

Adidas launches Bugatti hypercar-themed limited edition soccer shoes

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 16:23 PM
Adidas has blended soccer with Bugatti hypercars. The footwear and sports apparel manufacturer has launched a new limited-edition soccer shoe that claims to have been influenced by Bugatti supercars. The company also stated that the special edition shoe is limited to 99 pairs around the world.

The Adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti shoes that have been themed around the Bugatti hypercars, claim to be engineered for speed and lightness.

Christened as the Adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti shoes, these special edition footwear are said to be engineered for speed and lightness. Adidas claims that the limited edition shoes come with a number of references to Bugatti cars in their design. The most notable design element in these shoes is the Bugatti blue shade that comes combined with the black shade. Also, they get a dark mesh on the Adidas emblem, while there is a pattern with the insignia of Ettore Bugatti on the rear quarter that has been added to give it an exclusive look.

Adidas claims that the shoes come with carbon fibre inlay underneath them, similar to what is found in the Bugatti hypercars. Also, there are signature phrases of Adidas (Impossible is Nothing) and Bugatti (Create the Incomparable) in the shoes. Also, the show box has been designed uniquely as well. The design of the shoe box has been inspired by weaves of carbon fibre. The manufacturer claims that these shoes have been designed specially for soccer players and wearing these will help the players with increased speed and agility.

The manufacturer has revealed that due to the ultra-limited availability of 99 pairs, Adidas and Bugatti will offer these shoes via an auction. Interested consumers can visit the Adidas Collect Web 3 platform, where the auction will be running between November 8 and 11. After the conclusion, the company will announce the names of the winners.

