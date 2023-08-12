Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Golden Era is masterpiece of hand-crafted luxury

Bugatti has unveiled a new special edition of the Chiron Super Sport. It is called ‘Golden Era’ and is a one-off project for the manufacturer. The request came from a Bugatti collector with a deep appreciation for Bugatti history and the intricate engineering of the W16 engine. He chose Chiron Super Sport to celebrate the combustion engine design. He also wanted to pay homage to the history that had led to the creation of this engine.

So, Bugatti back through its history and found several landmark moments. They chose some icons that defined the Bugatti brand. The concept featured 45 sketches of the brand's icons that would be hand-drawn directly onto the car itself. The owner immediately fell in love with the idea. However, it took a lot of patience and craftsmanship.

The special edition boasts 26 hand-drawn sketches on the passenger side. Some of them are the Type 41 Royale - lauded as the most luxurious car when revealed in 1926 - and the Type 57 SC Atlantic, widely regarded as the most beautiful car ever designed. On the driver's side, there are 19 sketches which consist of EB110, Veyron and Chiron. New methods and processes were crafted to ensure that these details would stand the test of time. They sit proudly within the interior including subtle ‘Golden Era’ stitching and hand-written ‘One-of-One’ motifs.

Bugatti had to create a brand-new technique to achieve the desired finish for the exterior artwork. In all, this stage of the process took more than 400 hours because it was so complex. But the designers didn't stop there. They also customized the interior. On each of the door panels, three Bugatti icons were hand-applied with a bespoke paint and fine paint brush that would allow one of the design team to draw directly onto the leather.

