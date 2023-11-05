Check out this Bugatti hypercar-themed soccer shoes

Bugatti has partenerd Adidas to launch new limited-edition soccer shoes
The pair of shoes has been influenced by Bugatti supercars
Christened as the Adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti shoes, it is limited to only 99 pairs
The footwear is said to be engineered for speed and lightness
The shoes features the Bugatti blue shade that comes combined with the black shade
It also features a pattern with the insignia of Ettore Bugatti on the rear quarter
The shoes is claimed to come with carbon fibre inlay underneath them, similar to Bugatti hypercars
The design of the shoe box too has been inspired by weaves of carbon fibre
Due to ultra-limited availability, the shoes will be offered via an auction on the Adidas Collect Web 3 platform