Check out this Bugatti hypercar-themed soccer shoes

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 05, 2023

Bugatti has partenerd Adidas to launch new limited-edition soccer shoes

The pair of shoes has been influenced by Bugatti supercars

Christened as the Adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti shoes, it is limited to only 99 pairs 

 The footwear is said to be engineered for speed and lightness

The shoes features the Bugatti blue shade that comes combined with the black shade

It also features a pattern with the insignia of Ettore Bugatti on the rear quarter 

The shoes is claimed to come with carbon fibre inlay underneath them, similar to Bugatti hypercars

The design of the shoe box too has been inspired by weaves of carbon fibre

Due to ultra-limited availability, the shoes will be offered via an auction on the Adidas Collect Web 3 platform
The auction will take place from Novemner 8 to 11. For details...
