HT Auto
Home Auto News This Land Rover Defender Suv Inspired Watch Is Limited To Just 100 Units

This Land Rover Defender SUV inspired watch is limited to just 100 units

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 18:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Land Rover has partnered with watch company Bamford London to create a Defender SUV inspired military watch. This is the second time both the companies have partnered for a limited edition watch. The latest creation, the LR002 is a refreshed version of the previous LR001 field watch. The new watch sports an all-black colour and takes design cues from the Defender DNA. Only 100 units of these will be made.

The Land Rover Defender SUV inspired watch is called LR002.
The Land Rover Defender SUV inspired watch is called LR002.

The watch has been designed in such a way that it endows the true essence of the Defender, thanks to the minutest of details that have been taken care of by the designers. The dial of the watch is straightforward with white lume-filled indices and hands. It has been designed in a way that seeing time is possible in daylight and even darkness.

Also Read : Jaguar Land Rover officially rebranded as ‘JLR’, new logo revealed

The watch features a titanium case with a black diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating that adds a satin finish and additional scratch protection. The thin script printed just above the 6 o'clock position has a touch of blue. The script identifies the name of the watch and marks its water resistance of 100 meters.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹77.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
₹80 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The watch measures at 40mm x 13.25mm and looks good on different wrist sizes. The LR002 forgoes traditional spring bar lugs in favor of fixed bars, making it a typical old-school military watch. It can be paired with a NATO-style strap for a decent look.

Though the weight of the watch hasn't been revealed by Bamford, the fact that the watch's case has been made using titanium, the piece should be light to wear for everyday use.

The watch runs on the Selita SW200-1B movement that winds automatically as one's wrist moves throughout the day. It gets a 41-hour power reserve, meaning it can maintain the time even if the owner doesn't wear it daily.

This watch is available exclusively through watch blog and retailer Hodinkee and will set you back by $1,700 (approx Rs1.4 lakhs).

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 18:06 PM IST
TAGS: Defender Land Rover Defender
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city