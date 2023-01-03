HT Auto
This Indian state gives new lease of life to vintage vehicles over 50 years old

At a time when the Indian government is looking at taking old and often polluting vehicles off roads, the Odisha state government has come up with a new rule that will give a generous second life to vintage vehicles that are at least 50 years old. Often part of collector's edition, these vehicles are tend to be treasured possession of owners, more often than not.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2023, 12:08 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.

The state government of Odisha has come out with a new registration process for vintage vehicles that are more than 50 years old. The idea is to preserve the heritage of such vehicles and follows the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highway's amendment in Central Motor Vehicles Rule (CMVR) 1989 for the registration of vintage vehicles for their preservation and promotion as heritage vehicles.

But there are certain conditions that such vehicles need to meet, apart from age. The official notification in this regard reads, "In this new provision the old vehicle L1 & L2 categories (Two wheeler) and M1 category (Four wheeler) having the age more than 50 year old, from the date of first registration after first sale including any vehicle imported into India subject to the condition that such vehicle should be maintained in its original form and should not have undergone any substantial overhaul, which includes any modification in chassis or body shell or engine, are eligible to avail this vintage motor vehicle registration mark."

The validity of the registration for all such vehicles would be 10 years and will then need to be renewed thereafter every five years.

(With inputs from ANI)



