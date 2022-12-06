HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Drivers Complaint Of Increasing Acts Of Road Rage Against Them

Tesla drivers complaint of increasing acts of road rage against them

Owners of Tesla vehicles are reporting increasing cases of facing hate on road and at the charges, seemingly fueled either by a hatred of the company's CEO, Elon Musk, or a broader contempt towards electric vehicles in general. As per an Axios report, Tesla drivers are routinely heckled, cut off in traffic, and blocked from charging stations.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2022, 10:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of the inside of a Tesla vehicle used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of the inside of a Tesla vehicle used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of the inside of a Tesla vehicle used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of the inside of a Tesla vehicle used for representational purpose only

There have also been instances where other drivers rolled coal onto their electric vehicles, or facing situations of ICEing, where drivers of combustion-powered cars block access to charge points.

In a separate report in August, it was said that though owners of Tesla cars are happy with their vehicles, they wish the company’s CEO was less controversial. For example, Elon Musk's move of un-banning Donald Trump on Twitter while taking a conservative standpoint, opens up the Tesla brand to a new barrage of disapproval from traditional liberal EV zealots.

Also Read : Tesla cuts Model Y output for December at its Shanghai plant

However, as per a Guardian survey, the hostilities are pointed toward electric vehicles in general. “People cut us off on the freeway, give us the finger, yell at me through the windows," one Tesla owner Theresa Ramsdell from the Bellevue, Washington, area, told the publication.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Many others quoted have come across similar, with Tesla drivers reporting that they’re flipped off, cut off, and generally given disparaging looks more so than when they drive any other kind of car.

Though currently, Tesla leads in markets sales of electric vehicles, the legacy automakers have started catching up. However, time will tell if Musk's controversial nature will have an impact on how consumers treat Teslas in the future.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2022, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
Toyota Innova Hycross: The muscled MPV on hybrid steroids
Toyota Innova Hycross: The muscled MPV on hybrid steroids
Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes more powerful. When is India launch
Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes more powerful. When is India launch
Is Switzerland banning electric vehicles? Here's all you need to know
Is Switzerland banning electric vehicles? Here's all you need to know
Mercedes-AMG S-Class is the most powerful S-Class of all time
Mercedes-AMG S-Class is the most powerful S-Class of all time

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city