Tata Power-DDL & India Smart Grid Forum tie up for EV-to-grid technology project

By: PTI
| Updated on: 22 May 2024, 06:29 AM
Tesla
Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact with India Smart Grid Forum for the 'Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Demonstration Project'.

The initiative aims to explore the potential of EVs to provide essential grid services like frequency and voltage support, test their viability as backup power sources during outages, and examine the impact of bi-directional charging, a company statement said.

The pilot project aims to showcase the basics of how electric vehicles (EVs) can interact with the grid. This project looks at reducing carbon emissions within the transportation and energy sectors, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) which supplies electricity to a populace of 7 million in North Delhi, said..

Additionally, the project will investigate how EVs can participate in the power market by storing electricity when prices are low and selling it back during peak hours. It will also test the feasibility of charging EVs with green electricity.

"The initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and fostering a future-ready grid. The project holds immense potential to revolutionise the way we manage our power grids and integrate EVs seamlessly," Tata Power-DDL Chief Executive Officer Gajanan S. Kale said.

The project will not only showcase the technical capabilities of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) but also explore its commercial viability, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future, Reji Kumar Pillai, President - ISGF said.

Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, Central Electricity Authority and Tata Motors are observers of this demonstration project while the V2G technology partner is the University of Delaware, USA, the statement said.

"We are aligning different stakeholders in the project so that V2G compliant EVs will be launched in India soon as well as supporting regulations are also issued," Pillai said.

First Published Date: 22 May 2024, 06:29 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric mobility electric vehicle EV hybrid car

