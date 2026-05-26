Tata Motors showcases 11 commercial vehicles across different powertrains in South Africa

Tata Motors unveiled its portfolio of 11 commercial vehicles at an event in Cape Town, South Africa. The commercial vehicles, which were unveiled, span various segments and powertrain configurations, including next-gen electric CVs alongside established platforms. Some of the notable inclusions displayed in Cape Town included the new Ultra Prime RE, a rear-engine intracity bus engineered for urban transit, and the Azura range, including the next-generation intermediate and light-duty trucks for regional and intercity hauls.

Tata Motors: CV Portfolio Unveiled

The electric vehicle portfolio unveiled in Cape Town included the Tata Ace Pro EV, which serves as a sustainable minitruck engineered for efficient last-mile deliveries. For urban cargo cycles, the Tata Intra EV high-payload pickup provides extended range. Additionally, the intra-city logistics are supported by the Tata Ultra E.9, a light electric truck designed for manoeuvrable urban transport. The Prima E28.K zero-emission electric was unveiled for the heavy-duty sectors, including mining and construction operations.

The ICE-powered commercial vehicles include the Intra pickup range, including the Intra V30 offering a 1,300 kg payload capacity, while the V70 accommodates a 1,950 kg payload alongside a 10-foot load body for demanding applications. Additionally, the Azura 1918 intermediate truck is engineered for urban and regional hauls.

Moreover, passenger mobility solutions were also displayed at the event, including the Ultra Prime RE, a modern 10.8-metre midi bus equipped with a 6.7-litre rear-mounted diesel engine. Meanwhile, long-distance and staff transit are addressed by the LPO 1618 Magna, a 44-seater air-conditioned coach, and the LPO 1623 Nova, a 49-seater air-conditioned bus engineered for ride comfort on extended inter-city routes, whereas the 9.3-metre LP 909 midi bus is used for school and staff transportation.

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Tata Motors: Africa CV Presence

Tata Motors boasts a presence across 29 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, supported by a distribution network and partnerships with regional entities such as Tata International, Panafrique Motors, KOMCO Motors, and Allied Motors. The company further provides more than 60 models in various configurations, having sold over 340,000 commercial vehicles in the region. Notably, a network of over 320 strategically located service centres guarantees prompt maintenance and access to genuine spare parts.

Tata Motors provides a comprehensive commercial vehicle portfolio globally across more than 50 countries, ranging from sub-1-tonne transport vehicles to 60-tonne cargo trucks, alongside mass mobility options accommodating between 9 and 71 passengers.

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