Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) will promote penetration of hybrids and introduce electric vehicles while strengthening the SUV segment and push for CNG cars in India as part of its mid-term management plan spanning from April 2021 to March 2026, according to a presentation by the company.

Outlining its automobile business strategy for India, the company said it will take "the initiative in promoting electrification required by society in response to environmental issues in India".

Also, during the period, SMC has set a target to "maintain market share of more than 50 per cent in the passenger car segment" in India.

In the presentation, SMC said under its electrification strategy it will "promote penetration of hybrids" and introduce EVs.

As for future product line up, the company said it will strengthen the SUV segment and promote CNG cars in the country, while also strengthening production capacity in line with the growth of the Indian market.

In terms of sales and service network, SMC said the mid-term plan includes increasing the number of rural small outlets and allocation of circuit service cars.

It will also develop demand in rural areas while increasing sales efficiency through digitisation in India, the company added.

Stating that the "next five years will be the period of concentrated development in order for Suzuki to survive beyond 2025", the company said it will focus on the development and commercialisation of the Suzuki hybrid system.

The plan includes the development of hybrid systems for mini, compact and commercial vehicles, plug-in hybrids and expanding the range of vehicles equipped with its hybrid system.

As part of its plan to reduce CO2 emissions in use, SMC said by 2025 the aim is to develop electrification technology and by 2030 a full application of electrification technology developed during the midterm management plan period.

From 2030 onward, the aim is to increase the quantity of electric-powered products, it added.

On EVs, the company said the development of mini EV and compact EV and utilisation of joint development with Toyota are on the agenda.

Outlining deepening its alliance with Toyota Motor Corporation, SMC said through cooperation in electrification the partners will expand the mutual supply of hybrid vehicles, promote the use of batteries for hybrid vehicles produced in India and develop small EV platforms.

In Africa, the partners will collaborate in market development and introduction of products from India and establishment of logistics and service systems, the presentation said.

As part of complementing products and components under the alliance, the two companies will enlarge the mutual supply of vehicles and powertrain, SMC said.

