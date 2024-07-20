Copyright © HT Media Limited
Stellantis forks out $190 million in US fuel-economy fines

By: Bloomberg
Updated on: 20 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM
Image used for representational purposes only. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (AP)

Stellantis NV paid $190 million in civil penalties in the first half of 2024 for failing to meet US fuel efficiency standards, filings with regulators showed.

The company paid $78 million fines for its 2020 model year lineup and another $112 million for its 2019 model year, according to documents posted Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

The latter was the second $112 million payment the company has made for its 2019 shortfall. The first was paid in May last year.

Stellantis didn’t respond to a request for comments.

The federal agency sets annual benchmarks for fleetwide miles-per-gallon rates. Manufacturers that fail to meet the requirements can either buy credits from electric-vehicle makers like Tesla Inc. or pay civil penalties similar to ones made by Stellantis.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST
TAGS: Stellantis
