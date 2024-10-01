Sonet continues to lead sales chart as Kia India posts 17% growth in Spetember

Kia India has posted a 17 per cent year-on-year growth in September 2024 with sales of 23,523 units in the month. The company posted sales of 20,022 units in the same period last year. Interestingly, Kia Sonet remains the flagbearer for the company continuing its leading position amongst other Kia models when it comes to sales.

Kia India stated that during September 2024, the company sold 10,335 units of the Sonet while 6,959 and 6,217 units of Seltos and Carens were sold in the month respectively. Additionally, Kia India posted a healthy 66,553-unit sales in Q3 financial year 2024-25, marking almost 10 per cent growth over the Q2 sales this year.

The company stated that during the first in Q3 of FY25, Kia Sonet contributed 45 per cent followed by Seltos and Carens, with 28 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, stated that the company has prioritised expanding its touchpoints, ensuring accessibility to a wider range of customers across the country.

Kia lineup update

Earlier in the month, Kia India launched the Gravity variant of the Seltos, Sonet and the Carens. The new Gravity variant has been launched in order to celebrate Kia India’s fifth anniversary. Positioned above the HTX variant, the Seltos Gravity trim level gets powered by Smartstream G1.5 Petrol engine mated to either a six speed manual transmission or IVT and is priced at ₹16.63 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹18.06 lakh.

TheKia Sonet Gravity trim level gets the option of 1.2L petrol engine with five speed manual transmission, 1.0L turbo petrol engine with six speed iMT and 1.5L diesel engine mated to six speed manual transmission. The Sonet Gravity variant is priced at ₹10.50 lakh, ex-showroom, 11.20 lakh and 12 lakh respectively.

TheKia Carens Gravity variant gets powered by 1.5L petrol engine mated to six speed manual transmissions, 1.5L turbo petrol engine mated to six speed iMT or 1.5L diesel engine mated to six speed manual transmissions. The Kia Carens Gravity is priced at ₹12.10 lakh, ex-showroom, 13.50 lakh and 14 lakh respectively.

