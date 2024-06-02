Sonet, Seltos help Kia India to post 3.9% sales growth in May

Kia India has announced that the South Korean automaker has registered a 3.9 per cent year-on-year sales growth in May 2024. The automaker under the Hyundai Group claims to have sold 19,500 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian market in May 2024, which marked a marginal sales uptick compared to the 18,766 units sold in the corresponding month of the last year. Kia India also claimed to have surpassed the 2.5 lakh units export milestone in the.

The positive sales performance is attributed to the Kia Sonet, which emerged as the highest-selling model in India for the auto company. The Kia Sonet claims to have sold 7,433 units in May 2024, followed by the Seltos and Carens, which reportedly sold 6,736 units and 5,316 units, respectively. Besides that, Kia India also claims to have dispatched 2,304 units of passenger vehicles to overseas markets in the same month, taking the production number of the automaker to 21,804 units.

Watch: Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals

With this, the company surpassed the 2.5 lakh units export milestone to more than 100 countries, banking on its steady export strategy. Kia Seltos claims to have contributed the majority, with almost 60 per cent of exports from India accounted for by the car. Sonet and Carens follow Seltos with 34 per cent and seven per cent of the company's overseas dispatches, respectively.

Speaking about the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar – Senior Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said that the automaker has been aggressive in introducing new competitive variants of its models. "So far in this year, we have been aggressive in introducing new competitive variants of our models, which has contributed significantly to our sales. With a robust network expansion strategy in place, we shall continue to grow in the rest of the year and cross the one million domestic sales milestone soon," he said.

Kia India claims to have sold more than 9.8 lakh units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market. The Seltos contributed almost 50 per cent of the total number.

