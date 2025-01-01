Scorpio N, Thar Roxx, XUV700 drive Mahindra to post 18% growth in December

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said the homegrown auto major recorded a 16 per cent sales growth in the last month of 2024. The automaker claims to have sold 41,424 units of passenger vehicles in December 2024, up from 35,174 units recorded in the corresponding month of 2023. Also, Mahindra has claimed that it sold 402,360 units of passenger vehicles between April and December last year, up by 21 per cent from 333,777 units sold in the same period of 2023.

Speaking on the auto company's sales performances, Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said that the automobile giant ended the year on a high. “We sold 41,424 SUVs, a growth of 18 per cent and 69,768 total vehicles, a growth of 16 per cent in December. The year ended on a high, as we became the only Indian auto company to attain the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world leader status within the Auto Sector. The DJSI ranking is one of the most respected global benchmarks for ESG performance, covering over 13,000 companies across various industries and we are ranked 1st among all global auto OEMs," Nakra further added.

Some of the key models that helped Mahindra to post double-digit sales growth in the last month include the Thar Roxx, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar, XUV700 and XEV 3XO. The Indian market has been witnessing the rapid rise of demand and sales for the SUVs and crossover across the country over the last couple of years and Mahindra's wide range of SUVs have helped the automaker to encash on that trend.

Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx in 2024, which was one of the biggest launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market last year. Besides that, the automaker launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs, which were introduced under the carmaker's dedicated EV wings XEV and Born Electric (BE). This year too, Mahindra is planning to bring some major products into the country's passenger vehicle market. One of the most awaited SUVs likely to launch in India this year from the brand is the Mahindra Thar facelift.

