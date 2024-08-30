HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Resourceful Automobile And Its Curious Case Of Share Price Surge Continues

Resourceful Automobile and its curious case of share price surge continues

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2024, 11:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Resourceful Automobile IPO made its debut on BSE SME on Thursday after becoming the latest IPO craze in India.Resourceful Automobile operates two Yama
...
Sawhney Automobile
Resourceful Automobile owns two Yamaha showrooms in Delhi, It has recently launched an IPO which has been oversubscribed by 400 times. The price of its shares continued to rise on Thursday after BSE SME debut. (HT Auto)
Sawhney Automobile
Resourceful Automobile owns two Yamaha showrooms in Delhi, It has recently launched an IPO which has been oversubscribed by 400 times. The price of its shares continued to rise on Thursday after BSE SME debut.

The IPO craze around Resourceful Automobile Limited, a company that owns just two Yamaha showrooms in Delhi with just eight employees on board, continues as its share prices rose on debut at the BSE SME index on Thursday. At the time of filing this report, the price of its shares have gone up to 125, up from 117 per share when listed yesterday. The IPO was oversubscribed by more than 400 times, raising concerns over possible share price manipulation through unrealistic picture of operations.

On Thursday, the Resourceful Automobile Limited launched its IPO with 117 per share. Though it witnessed a low of 111 during trading yesterday, it rose to a high of 122.85. The growth story continues even today. Resourceful Automobile Ltd's IPO was entirely a fresh equity sale with an issue size of just 12 crore comprising 10.24 lakh shares. The surge in share prices have been driven by strong demand across various investor categories.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Rx 100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Pulsar 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹81,843
Compare
View Offers
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP 125
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon60.0 kmpl
₹86,467
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar N125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Engine Icon125 cc
₹ 90 - 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Shine (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon55.0 kmpl
₹80,250
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Engine Icon149.5 cc Mileage Icon47.5 kmpl
₹ 1.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Resourceful Automobile: What does the company do?

The company aims to use the proceeds from the IPO to expand its operations which is currently limited to just two showrooms in Delhi. Established in 2018, Resourceful Automobile is owned by Rahul Sawhney who is the Chairman and MD of the company. The Sawhney Automobiles, which operates under the company, sells a wide array of Yamaha products - from commuter bikes to even sportsbikes. The company plans to add more showrooms and repay its debts with the earnings from stock markets.

The Sawhney Automobiles showrooms are located in Dwarka and Mahavir Enclave. HT Auto investigated to find out that the company has employed around 45 workers at both these places, including workers at the warehouse and service workshop which are also situated near the showroom.

Resourceful Automobile IPO craze: SEBI warns investors

The share price surge comes amid SEBI's warning to investors against betting money on shares of SME companies resorting to price manipulation. The regulator said that it has noticed some of these companies have been trying to create a positive picture of their operations to boost trading after listing of their IPO. With stock price surging, it becomes an easy opportunity for the investors to offload holdings in such companies.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2024, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Resourceful Automobile Yamaha

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.