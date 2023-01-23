HT Auto
Home Auto News Republic Day: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Parade Dress Rehearsal

Republic Day: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for parade dress rehearsal

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions for smooth conduct of Monday's full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2023, 08:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Security personnel stand guard at Kartavya Path ahead of the 74th Republic Day in New Delhi. Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for parade dress rehearsal on Monday. (Ishant)
Security personnel stand guard at Kartavya Path ahead of the 74th Republic Day in New Delhi. Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for parade dress rehearsal on Monday. (Ishant)
Security personnel stand guard at Kartavya Path ahead of the 74th Republic Day in New Delhi. Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for parade dress rehearsal on Monday. (Ishant)
Security personnel stand guard at Kartavya Path ahead of the 74th Republic Day in New Delhi. Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for parade dress rehearsal on Monday.

The rehearsal will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort.

In order to facilitate its smooth passage, no traffic movement will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

There will also be no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the advisory stated.

Traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30 am. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, it stated.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm.

Metro services will remain available at all stations during the dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations will not be permitted from 5 am till 12 pm, according to the advisory.

Though there is no restriction on movement from north Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet, the advisory has asked people to plan their journey in advance to avoid possible delays.

Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Those coming from NH-24 will take the right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar, the advisory stated.

Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15.

The advisory has requested motorists to observe traffic rules and follow directions of personnel deployed at intersections.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2023, 08:49 AM IST
TAGS: Republic Day Delhi Traffic Police traffic advisory
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city