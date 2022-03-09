HT Auto
Home Auto News Petrol At 200 Per Litre? Russia Says Global Crude May Hit $300 Mark

Petrol at 200 per litre? Russia says global crude may hit $300 mark

The basket of crude oil that India purchases has gone past $126. It was at $81.5 per barrel when petrol and diesel rates were frozen four months back.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 09:09 AM
File photo of a person pumping fuel into his passenger vehicle. (REUTERS)
File photo of a person pumping fuel into his passenger vehicle. (REUTERS)
Petrol at 200 per litre? Russia says global crude may hit $300 mark
File photo of a person pumping fuel into his passenger vehicle. (REUTERS)
File photo of a person pumping fuel into his passenger vehicle.

The fast-rising prices of crude in the global market could potentially reach unprecedented levels in the coming times as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues. And with US banning import of Russian oil, Moscow has warned that such bans could lead to per barrel cost of oil possibly touching $300. Quite obviously, this would have an extremely serious impact for countries across the world, including India which imports almost 85% of its oil requirements.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Brent crude rates touched $135 a barrel on Tuesday, up from around $77 at the beginning of this year. And there is just no sign of the rate flight being arrested any time soon. "It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. "The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more."

The basket of crude oil that India purchases has gone past $126. It was at $81.5 per barrel when petrol and diesel rates were frozen four months back.

Present rates and the trend are already posing a massive challenge for global economies. Here in India, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for four months but a hike - and a considerable one at that - is expected in the coming days. A report by ICICI securities says that petrol and diesel rates have to be increased by more than 12 a litre for OMCs to break-even. This means per litre petrol price in Delhi, for instance, would once again breach the three-digit mark. It is at 95.41 a litre at present. In other metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the current rates are already in three figures and would increase substantially further.

But if global crude rates double, as Novak warns, this could potentially see per litre petrol price more than doubling in India and other parts of the world. And while the per litre cost of fuel in India also depends on the central and state taxes, the falling value of INR against Dollar isn't exactly helping matters either. An official with a PSU fuel retailer told news agency PTI that the situation is under careful watch. "We are watching the situation closely. We need to see if the current spike in international oil prices is a temporary phenomenon or is it here to stay," he reportedly said.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 09:09 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol price Diesel price Fuel prices Ukraine
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Delhi to set up EV cell with aim to be ‘electric vehicle capital of India’
Delhi to set up EV cell with aim to be ‘electric vehicle capital of India’
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launch date announced: Price expectations
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launch date announced: Price expectations
Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter test rides start in these Indian cities
Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter test rides start in these Indian cities
TVS launches Raider 125 in Bangladesh
TVS launches Raider 125 in Bangladesh
India accounts for 5 lakh road accidents every year, says Nitin Gadkari
India accounts for 5 lakh road accidents every year, says Nitin Gadkari

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city