“No need for panic buying” - Indian Oil & BPCL assure sufficient fuel stocks nationwide

Oil marketing companies Indian Oil (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) recently took their social media handles to assure citizens of sufficient stocks and supply lines for fuel at their respective fuel retailers. The companies said “there is no need for panic buying," and fuel including petrol, diesel, as well as LPG is readily available at all outlets.

Sufficient Fuel Stocks Nationwide

The announcement comes in the wake of the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. The tensions have escalated in the last 24 hours with retaliatory firing from both sides. According to recent media reports, there was panic buying in parts of Punjab state, especially in areas close to the Pakistan border, where stockpiling was the most intense.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IOCL wrote, “Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets. Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all."

Similarly, Bharat Petroleum wrote, “BPCL assures all citizens that sufficient stock of Petrol, Diesel, CNG, and LPG are available across our nationwide network. All our Fuel Stations and LPG Distributorships are operating smoothly and are fully equipped to meet the energy needs of consumers. There is no cause for concern or panic buying. We urge all customers to remain calm, as our supply chain operations remain robust and efficient, ensuring uninterrupted supplies."

The conflict escalated on the night of May 8 when Pakistan’s armed forces launched multiple overnight drone and munitions attacks on India’s western border. The neighbouring country carried out the attacks after India carried out precision strikes at nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were carried out as part of Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the terrorist attack in Pehalgam, Kashmir, which killed 22 Indians, largely tourists and a local.

No Need To Panic Buy

As citizens, it’s important to not create panic or fall into fake news. Please ensure to verify any and all reports with credible sources. Nevertheless, if you are living close to the border, it would be a good idea to fuel up your vehicle as a precautionary measure when the conditions are favourable to do so.

