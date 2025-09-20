HT Auto
Night Street Race To Be Held In Mumbai, New Fia Approved Circuit Introduced

Night street race to be held in Mumbai, new FIA-approved circuit introduced

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 20 Sept 2025, 15:00 pm
  • Mumbai will host its first FIA-grade street race in December 2025, featuring a 3.753 km night circuit as part of the Indian Racing Festival.

Formula 4 racing
The Formula 4 racing event will take place on a new street circuit.
Formula 4 racing
The Formula 4 racing event will take place on a new street circuit.
Circuit route

The track is expected to start at Palm Beach Road and pass through wide city boulevards and areas near Nerul Lake. The design of the circuit emphasises driver skill and precision while offering spectators a close-up view of the action.

Government involvement

Chief Minister Shri Fadnavis described the event as an opportunity to showcase Maharashtra’s ability to host international-standard sporting events. He noted that it could encourage interest in motorsport, engineering, and event management among young people.

Event organisers

RPPL, which has previously conducted street racing events in other Indian cities, will manage the Mumbai race. According to the company’s leadership, the city offers a distinctive nighttime atmosphere that complements the event’s format.

Celebrity participation

The IRF features teams owned by public figures, including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Sourav Ganguly, Sudeep Kichcha, Naga Chaitanya, and Dr Swetha Sundeep Anand. These participants are expected to bring additional attention to the event.

Indian Racing Festival background

The IRF includes the IRL, India’s only four-wheel gender-neutral racing league, and the F4IC, an FIA-certified championship for young drivers. The IRL is recognised by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). Formula 4 provides aspiring drivers with experience and points toward a Super License, without the need to compete abroad.

The Mumbai race will be the latest addition to the IRF calendar, which has already held events in Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Goa.

First Published Date: 20 Sept 2025, 15:00 pm IST
TAGS: racing mumbai fia indian racing league

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

