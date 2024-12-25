HT Auto
NHAI starts pilot project to prevent stray cattle-related road accidents on national highways

NHAI starts pilot project to prevent stray cattle-related road accidents on national highways

By: PTI
| Updated on: 25 Dec 2024, 07:25 AM
NHAI aims to create a safer travel experience for commuters while ensuring the care and management of stray cattle and animals found along the national highways.
NHAI aims to create a safer travel experience for commuters while ensuring the care and management of stray cattle and animals found along the national highways.

State-owned NHAI has started a pilot project to provide cattle shelters on national highways to avoid animal-related accidents, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The statement further said this initiative aims to create a safer travel experience for commuters while ensuring the care and management of stray cattle and animals found along the national highways.

With shelter areas ranging from 0.21 to 2.29 hectares, shelters under the pilot project will be strategically located to serve as safe spaces for stray cattle, reducing their presence on national highways, the statement said.

The initiative will be implemented on various national highway stretches, including the Uttar Pradesh/Haryana border to the Rohna section of NH-334B, where shelters will be set up along the Kharkhoda bypass.

Similarly, shelters will be constructed along the Bhiwani - Hansi section of NH-148B at Hansi Bypass, the Kiratpur – Ner Chowk section of NH-21 and the Dangiyawas to Jajiwal section of the Jodhpur Ring Road on NH-112.

To implement this initiative, NHAI signed an MoU with the existing concessionaire M/s Gawar Construction Ltd.

Under the contract, Gawar Construction Ltd will build cattle shelters on land provided by NHAI.

According to the statement, the concessionaire will also maintain these shelters by providing first aid, adequate fodder, water, and caretakers throughout the concession period, ensuring the well-being of the animals.

To further support this initiative, the concessionaire, under its CSR initiative, will deploy cattle ambulances to transport and treat injured stray animals and set up first-aid centres and hospitals to cater 50 km on each side for timely medical care of these animals.

NHAI has been facing challenges posed by stray cattle/animal movement on national highways in several states across the country, which is hazardous to road users'’ safety.

Although several steps for the removal of cattle from the national highways were taken in the past, but they could not get anticipated success due to several ancillary issues having social and sensitive angles.

First Published Date: 25 Dec 2024, 07:25 AM IST
NHAI National Highway road accident

