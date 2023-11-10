HT Auto
Multi-car late-night crash at Bandra Worli Sea Link leaves 3 dead, many injured

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM
A speeding vehicle reportedly crashed into as many as six stationary vehicles at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai late on Thursday night, killing three and injuring many more.

Car crash
A heavily-damaged Honda Mobilio is seen after a multi-car collision at the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. (ANI)
Car crash
A heavily-damaged Honda Mobilio is seen after a multi-car collision at the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

According to media reports, the incident took place around 2215 hrs on the Sea Link toll plaza in the direction towards Bandra. The speeding vehicle was coming from Worli and first crashed into a vehicle around 100 meters from the toll plaza.

Local police officials claim that after the initial collision, the vehicle then increased speed and hit another three vehicles. In all, six vehicles were damaged in the incident. Zone 9 DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay was quoted as saying that nine people were injured in the entire incident of which three died. The other six have been shifted to medical institutions for necessary treatment.

Photos of the site of the incident reveal the intensity of the accident with several mangled vehicles lined one after the other. The maximum damage - potentially beyond the scope of any repair work - was suffered by a Honda Mobilio model in Red. A Toyota Innova Crysta and Hyundai Santro cabs were also part of the list of damaged vehicles seen here.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST
TAGS: Car crash Road accident

