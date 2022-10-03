MG ZS EV gets new interior colour option on Exclusive variant. Check here

MG Motor has also opened bookings for the ZS EV Excite variant from today.

MG Motor India on Monday introduced a new interior colour variant on the Exclusive variant of the ZS EV model. The new theme is a dual-tone iconic ivory colour. The carmaker has also opened bookings for the ZS EV Excite variant, which is available with the largest in-segment 50.3kWh battery pack with globally certified quality: ASIL-D, IP69K & UL2580. MG ZS EV is also sold in countries such as the United Kingdom, parts of Europe, Australia, Thailand, China, Peru, and Chile.

The ZS EV Excite offers more than 75 connected features, and churns out 176 PS of power. The model's all-new advanced technology battery offers a 461-km certified range on a single charge. The car comes loaded with the largest-in-segment 25.7 cm HD touchscreen infotainment, along with a host of other segment-first features such as a 360-degree all-around view camera and a digital key.

The MG ZS EV Excite also features a full digital cluster with the segment-best 17.78 cm embedded LCD screen and Hill Descent Control (HDC) for enhanced safety. For even smoother driving, the base variant of the ZS EV comes equipped with a Park+ Native app for parking booking, MapmyIndia Online Navigation System with live traffic, live weather & AQI, as well as the integrated Discover app to locate restaurants and hotels nearby. The system also comes with a Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) update capability.

The EV platform used by MG ZS EV has been consistently acknowledged among all others, reaffirming the brand's position as a global leader in electric passenger vehicle manufacturing.

The company is committed to strengthening the electric mobility ecosystem in India and for this, the carmaker has entered into strategic partnerships with key players such as Jio-bp, Castrol, and BPCL. It is also promoting research and innovation in the EV space by collaborating with academic institutions.

