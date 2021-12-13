MG Motor presents personalized Hector SUV to Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel

MG Motor India on Monday honoured 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel with a customised Hector SUV. The internet-connected SUV was handed over to the Indian para-athlete by the company's Chief Technical Officer Jayanta Deb in association with The Vadodara Marathon.

The customised Hector SUV has been redesigned to facilitate a hand-controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes as well as wheelchair attachments.

Similar Cars

The vehicle also features DCT transmission and engine start/stop button to offer an effortless driving experience to the silver medalist. “I truly appreciate this thoughtful gesture by MG Motor and the Vadodara Marathon. It gives me immense joy to call this completely customized Hector my own," Patel said.

MG Hector SUV was launched in an updated version in the country on February 11 this year with features such as touchscreen infotainment system with i-Smart that supports Hinglish voice commands besides English. This allows an occupant to command the car’s system to perform functions like opening the sunroof, adjusting temperature, setting navigation, among others.

The 2021 Hector also gets more plush ventilated seats with additional cushioning and bolstering. Mechanically, the SUV is powered by three different powertrain options - petrol, petrol hybrid and diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, the new Hector gets a CVT as well alongside the existing two options.

Apart from MG Motor, some other carmakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra and Renault have also felicitated 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics athletes with personalized vehicles. Mahindra announced a personalized XUV700 for gold medalist Paralympian Avani Lekhara. The company also handed over XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition SUVs to Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil.

Tata Motors felicitated 24 Indian athletes who narrowly missed medals at the Tokyo Olympics with Altroz premium hatchback in High Street Gold colour. Renault presented Kiger SUV to Indian wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, and to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.