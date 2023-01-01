HT Auto
Home Auto News Mg Motor India Sees 53% Yoy Growth In December At 3,899 Units

MG Motor India sees 53% YoY growth in December at 3,899 units

MG Motor India witnessed a 53% year-on-year growth in retail sales in the month of December at 3,899 units. The company said that the sales figures come despite twin challenges of the pandemic and logistical headwinds that had an impact on production. However, it expects that the coming month could see an improvement across many of these parameters.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jan 2023, 13:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Astor from MG Motor India
Astor from MG Motor India
Astor from MG Motor India
Astor from MG Motor India

The automaker also noted that that it has made continued efforts throughout the year to accelerate EV adoption in the country in the form of multiple industry partnerships such as those for charging station installations with JioBP and BPCL. Through these partnerships, a total of 150 chargers have been installed across the country.

Also Read : MG ZS EV gets new interior colour option on Exclusive variant. Check here

In a win for electric vehicles, MG ZS EV's sales recorded a growth of more than 60% during the year, which is an encouraging sign of the acceptance of the carmaker’s e-mobility focus. The company's Advanced Gloster model also witnessed a healthy sales performance. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 125,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg G10
2398 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹24 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

In a separate development, the MG Hector SUV has hit a major production landmark in India. The SUV, which was the carmaker's first model in the country when it made its debut back in 2019, has hit one lakh units. The landmark unit, a red Hector SUV, was rolled out on October 20 from MG Motor's facility in Halol, Gujarat. Dubbed as India’s first ‘internet SUV’, the Hector still is MG Motor's best-selling model.

The Hector SUV, along with the Astor SUV, form the backbone of MG Motor's sales in India. Averaging around 1,500 units every month, Hector leads MG Motor's fleet in terms of sales ever since it was launched in India three years ago. In 2021, MG had offered a minor facelift version of the SUV. It is also slated to get its new generation version with several upgrades by next month.

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2023, 13:27 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG Motor MG
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota Kirloskar Motor clocks highest sales of a decade in 2022
Toyota Kirloskar Motor clocks highest sales of a decade in 2022
New Year 2023: Let go of these peculiar driving habits this year
New Year 2023: Let go of these peculiar driving habits this year
These 10 steps can prevent a car fire
These 10 steps can prevent a car fire
Rishabh Pant accident: How to avoid sleeping behind the wheel
Rishabh Pant accident: How to avoid sleeping behind the wheel
These cars in India return up to 28 kmpl of mileage
These cars in India return up to 28 kmpl of mileage

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city