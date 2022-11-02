How many Maruti cars have been produced till date? You won't believe the number

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced it has achieved a cumulative production of over 2.5 crore units since starting operations in the country back in 1983. Little wonder then that Maruti Suzuki is also the only Indian company to have achieved this milestone in terms of passenger vehicle production.

Maruti started its operations in the early 1980s at its facility in Haryana's Gurgaon. The M800 was the first model to be rolled out from here and dominated India's personal mobility landscape for years. But with passing years, the company also expanded its product portfolio and at present, offers as many as 16 models across the spectrum.

These models come out of Maruti Suzuki's two manufacturing facilities - one in Gurgaon and the other in Manesar - with a stated per-year production capacity of 15 lakh units. “2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Crossing of 25 million cumulative production milestone this year is a testimony of Suzuki’s continued commitment and partnership with the people of India," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki.“I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all employees of Maruti Suzuki, our vendor partners and dealer partners. It is with their commitment and support that Maruti Suzuki has been able to fulfil the dreams of millions of people to own a car."

An aerial view of the Maruti Suzuki production facility in Gurgaon.

But while Maruti Suzuki remains the undisputed leader in the Indian car space, rivals have not just emerged on the scene but some have even staked claims to the crown and the throne. Hyundai and Tata Motors are currently ranked two and three in terms of sales while others like Mahindra, Kia and Toyota continue with efforts to scale up. In times of ever-evolving rivalry, Maruti Suzuki has had to adapt as well. While small cars and hatchbacks have propelled the company to giddying heights, it recognizes the changing buyer patterns and preferences which are gradually moving towards bigger vehicles, primarily SUVs. Maruti's Brezza is a top-seller in the sub-compact SUV space while the recently-launched Grand Vitara mid-size SUV has also gotten off to a solid start. This year alone, Maruti Suzuki has been busy and has launched facelift versions of models like XL6, Ertiga, Baleno, Alto and Brezza.

