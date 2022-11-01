Maruti Suzuki has no plans to make an EV before at least 2025
There are a number of reasons for it...
Maruti says localisation of components and customer satisfaction are immensely important
Maruti aims to sell at least 10,000 EVs a month eventually
Volumes are crucial for India's largest car maker
Electric WagonR units have been spotted on trial runs several times
It isn't confirmed though if a WagonR EV would be first off the block
Suzuki Motor Corporation had announced an investment of ₹10,445 crores for EV battery production
The EV segment in India is steadily gaining pace