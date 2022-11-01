Why does Maruti not have an EV yet?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published 十一月 01, 2022

Maruti Suzuki has no plans to make an EV before at least 2025 

There are a number of reasons for it...

Maruti says localisation of components and customer satisfaction are immensely important

Maruti aims to sell at least 10,000 EVs a month eventually

Volumes are crucial for India's largest car maker

Electric WagonR units have been spotted on trial runs several times

It isn't confirmed though if a WagonR EV would be first off the block

Suzuki Motor Corporation had announced an investment of 10,445 crores for EV battery production

The EV segment in India is steadily gaining pace
