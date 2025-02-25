Maruti Suzuki commences production at Kharkhoda facility. Check details

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has commenced the production at its newly inaugurated Kharkhoda facility in Haryana. The Kharkhoda facility is the fourth facility in the country including the one in Gurgaon, Manesar and the Suzuki Motor Gujarat facility in Bharuch, Gujarat. The foundation stone, for the Kharkhoda facility, was laid by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in August 2022.

With this, Maruti Suzuki, including Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki, will have a total annual production capability of 2.6 million units. The company revealed that the new facility will have an annual production capacity of 250,000 units and produce the sub-compact SUV Maruti Suzuki Brezza currently.

In 2022, the leading passenger car manufacturer acquired 800 acres of industrial land from the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for ₹2,131 crore to establish its largest production facility. Interestingly, in the recently released ‘Suzuki New Mid-Term Management Plan (FY2025-FY2030)’, Suzuki Motor Corporation announced its plans to invest ₹70,000 crore in India by 2030 to achieve an annual installed capacity of four million units.

India, the leading market for Suzuki

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, underscored India’s crucial role in the company’s global strategy. As part of its new mid-term plan, he reiterated that India is not only Suzuki’s largest market but also a key pillar of its international growth, stating, “India is our most important market, where we are putting the most effort."

Suzuki has set an ambitious target of achieving 4.2 million global vehicle sales within the next five years, marking a nearly 33 per cent increase. India is expected to be the primary contributor to this expansion. Additionally, the company aims to boost its passenger vehicle market share in India from 41.6 per cent in FY2022-23 to 50 per cent by FY30.

To realize these objectives, Suzuki is focusing on strengthening its supply chain and ramping up production. The manufacturing facilities in Kharkhoda and Gujarat will be instrumental in these efforts, the company noted. The mid-term strategy also outlines a flexible approach to increasing production, with plans to scale up capacity to four million units annually based on market demand.

