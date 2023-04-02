Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors report highest-ever dispatches to dealers in FY23

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors witnessed their highest-ever dispatches to dealers last fiscal, leading to best-ever performance to date of the domestic passenger vehicle industry. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest wholesales to date at 19,66,164 units, an increase of 19 per cent from 16,52,653 units in 2021-22.

The OEM's domestic dispatches rose to 17,06,831 units in 2022-23, up 21 per cent from 14,14,277 units in 2021-22 fiscal. The company's Senior Executive Officer - Marketing and Sales - Shashank Srivastava said that the company reported its highest-ever sales in a financial year despite chip shortage continuing to impact the production activity.

Also Read : Tata records highest-ever annual sales in FY2023 led by Nexon, Punch, Harrier

With models like Jimny and Fronx in its pipeline, the company expects to corner 25 per cent of the SUV market in the current fiscal, Srivastava added. The company ended the last fiscal with a market share of 12.6 per cent in the SUV segment with sales of 2,02,800 units.

Hyundai Motor India reported that overall wholesales last fiscal was the highest-ever since commencing operations in the country. It dispatched 7,20,565 units to dealers last fiscal, up 18 per cent from 6,10,760 units dispatched in 2021-22. Its domestic dispatches rose to 5,67,546 units last fiscal, up 18 per cent from 4,81,500 units in the 2021-22 financial year. The OEM said that this was its best performance to date in terms of sales volume in the domestic market in a financial year.

Tata Motors also reported the best-ever passenger vehicle dispatches in the domestic market last fiscal at 5,38,640 units, up 45 per cent from 3,70,372 units in FY22. The company registered its third successive year of industry-beating growth, said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Other OEMs like Kia and Toyota also saw sales grow in last fiscal. The former's sales stood at 2,69,229 units last fiscal, witnessing a growth of 44 per cent over 1,86,787 units in 2021-22. The latter reported a 41 per cent increase in wholesales for FY23. It sold 1,74,015 units last fiscal as compared with 1,23,770 units in 2021-22.

First Published Date: