HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Ties Up With Ev Infrastructure Partners Ahead Of Xuv400 Launch

Mahindra ties up with EV infrastructure partners ahead of XUV400 launch

Mahindra recently unveiled its first all-electric C segment SUV – the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2022, 10:51 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.

Home-grown automaker Mahindra has tied up with various EV infrastructure partners - Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone so as to offer seamless charging solutions to customers of its upcoming range of electric vehicles. With these partnerships, the automaker will be able to offer e-mobility solutions to its customers across discovery, availability, navigation and transactions.

The company recently unveiled its first all-electric C segment SUV – the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai. Earlier this year, the company also showcased its Born Electric Vision in the UK, consisting of some the electric SUVs that it will launch in India, in the next few years.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : India gifts 80 Mahindra Scorpio to Nepal. Here's why

The XUV400 is powered by a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and claims to have range of around 450 kms per charge. It is also promising to offer a capable drive with a 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds. “We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India," said Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, Mahindra.

Last month, the company announced its partnership with Charge+Zone, under which it will have access to around 25,000 charging points of the latter. Mahindra EVs won't just have access to Charge+Zone chargers in 25 cities but the automaker is also looking at exploring installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations including owned and rented sites.

The support for EV infrastructure in the country is still a work in progress. Work on charging infrastructure is crucial as the number of options in the Indian electric car space is gradually increasing even if most of the models are in the luxury segment. In the mass-market segment, Tata Motors has a sizeable say but Mahindra is looking at challenging this very dominance in the times to come.

 

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2022, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV400 Mahindra electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 as its second EV after Kona in India
Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 as its second EV after Kona in India
Jeep Compass prices up by ₹1.80 lakh in fourth hike this year
Jeep Compass prices up by 1.80 lakh in fourth hike this year
India is now the third largest market for Skoda. And bigger than China
India is now the third largest market for Skoda. And bigger than China
Royal Enfield's Rider Mania to happen from 18th Nov to 20th Nov: Check details
Royal Enfield's Rider Mania to happen from 18th Nov to 20th Nov: Check details
Does CNG-focused strategy make sense for Maruti? And for you?
Does CNG-focused strategy make sense for Maruti? And for you?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city