Mahindra ties up with EV infrastructure partners ahead of XUV400 launch

Home-grown automaker Mahindra has tied up with various EV infrastructure partners - Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone so as to offer seamless charging solutions to customers of its upcoming range of electric vehicles. With these partnerships, the automaker will be able to offer e-mobility solutions to its customers across discovery, availability, navigation and transactions.

The company recently unveiled its first all-electric C segment SUV – the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai. Earlier this year, the company also showcased its Born Electric Vision in the UK, consisting of some the electric SUVs that it will launch in India, in the next few years.

Also Read : India gifts 80 Mahindra Scorpio to Nepal. Here's why

The XUV400 is powered by a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and claims to have range of around 450 kms per charge. It is also promising to offer a capable drive with a 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds. “We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India," said Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, Mahindra.

Last month, the company announced its partnership with Charge+Zone, under which it will have access to around 25,000 charging points of the latter. Mahindra EVs won't just have access to Charge+Zone chargers in 25 cities but the automaker is also looking at exploring installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations including owned and rented sites.

The support for EV infrastructure in the country is still a work in progress. Work on charging infrastructure is crucial as the number of options in the Indian electric car space is gradually increasing even if most of the models are in the luxury segment. In the mass-market segment, Tata Motors has a sizeable say but Mahindra is looking at challenging this very dominance in the times to come.

First Published Date: